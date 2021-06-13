Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Lions Club welcomes Soap Box Derby racers

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i3wDo_0aSojQ1g00

Competition and camaraderie were the name of the game as Soap Box Derby racers of all ages and experience levels competed for a place at the First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships to be hosted in Akron next month.

Josh Meyer, race director of the Owensboro Lions Club Soap Box Derby, said during the event Saturday at Ben Hawes Park that three divisions of cars were competing to race at the nationals event.

“There is stock, super stock and masters and the winner of each class here today gets to race at the nationals in Akron, Ohio,” he said.

The Owensboro Lions club began sponsoring the regional race in 2001, which is open to competitors that call the racetrack at Ben Hawes Park, 400 Booth Field Road, their home tack.

“There is a track in Bowling Green and Madisonville and Hopkinsville, so if you live closer to there, you have to race there, but if you live in Owensboro or Daviess County, you are going to race here,” Meyers said.

Nolan King, 13, who races in the super stock class, said this is his first year competing in Soap Box Derby.

“We saw it in the paper about two, three months ago, and dad said, ‘hey, you guys want to do it?’ ” King said. “One of the cool things is I did pinewood derby cars and this is like a full-size version of that.”

Sisters Cecilia and Mary Lou Thompson, ages 10 and 8, are also enjoying their first year of Soap Box Derby competition.

“Our poppa is part of the Lions Club and he has two cars and me and my sister race,” Cecilia said. “It is just fun, it is like a roller coaster going down that hill.”

Meyer said 25 kids were racing this year, which is less than the usual number of about 40, which participate in the Owensboro Lions Club Soap Box Derby during a typical year.

“Our numbers are down because of the pandemic,” he said. “We do a lot of planning early on in the year, but of course early on in the year who knew what was going to happen.”

The Lions Club would like to see about 50 kids racing during the event next year, Meyer said.

In addition to its June race, the Lions Club also hosts “rally races” at different times throughout the year, which are open to drivers from all over the country.

“We had a rally race this past May and we had kids from New York, Georgia, Illinois and Tennessee,” Meyer said.

For those that would like to see what Soap Box Derby racing is all about, which is open to individuals age 7 through 20, the track at Ben Hawes Park hosts “open track” days from March until November.

“Anybody that wants to try it, we have a ton of cars here,” Meyer said. “Just give me a call before that open track date and I would be happy to meet them out here and help get them down the hill.”

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
217
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Field, KY
Daviess County, KY
Sports
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
State
Georgia State
City
Madisonville, KY
City
Cecilia, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Pinewood Derby#Soap Box Derby World#Owensboro Lions#The Lions Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.