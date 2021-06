The Big Island is over 4,000 square miles built on an active volcano, which, when measured from the seafloor to the summit, is over 33,496 feet tall. This is not Maui, so don’t think it’s all about heading the resort, toes in the sand, and maybe one night at a local restaurant. This is surf and beach a go-go. The best blend for those who come back regularly is some exploration with some relaxation.