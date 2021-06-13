A Vaccination Vacation at the Portland Harbor Hotel

Sitting on the deck of a waterfront restaurant in Portland, Maine, on a warm spring afternoon, enjoying some fish tacos and a cold beer, it was hard not to sense the optimism in the air. While there were still social distancing requirements in place, there seemed to be more people out and about, and several people had told me about restaurants that were re-opening after going into hibernation mode during the winter. I had come to Portland with my sister on a quick “vaccination vacation,” to celebrate being fully vaccinated and to see if the city lived up to its reputation as a top foodie destination.