Horoscope for June 13, 2021: Happy birthday Kat Dennings; Sagittarius, you get a clean slate
BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Kat Dennings was born in Bryn Mawr, Pa., on this day in 1986. This birthday star portrayed Max Black on “2 Broke Girls” from 2010 to 2017. Currently, she plays Darcy Lewis on “WandaVision,” and she has appeared on episodes of “The Sandman,” “Dollface” and “ER.” On the big screen, Dennings’ film work includes “Friendsgiving,” “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” and “Charlie Bartlett.”www.oregonlive.com