Novak Djokovic: 'Stefanos Tsitsipas and I played an epic five-setter in Paris 2020'

 10 days ago
Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will play for the Roland Garros title on Sunday. The Serb is seeking the 19th Major crown, and the young Greek his first, never reaching a Major final before. Novak and Stefanos had to work hard in the semi-final encounters, with Novak beating the 13-time winner Rafael Nadal after four hours and 11 minutes and Stefanos toppling Alexander Zverev in five sets.

www.tennisworldusa.org
Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
