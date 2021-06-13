Novak Djokovic: 'Stefanos Tsitsipas and I played an epic five-setter in Paris 2020'

As the red dust of Roland Garros settled on Court Philippe-Chatrier, some of it cascading from Stefanos Tsitsipas’ shirt, you could have sworn the French Open final had been played on Mars.Certainly, the tennis played in Sunday’s men’s singles final was at times otherworldly, the efforts of Tsitsipas and eventual champion Novak Djokovic inhuman.While the self-sustaining narrative of ‘Next Gen’ players failing to take the crown saw another chapter etched on the Paris clay this weekend, it feels the wrong time to criticise Tsitsipas for failing to convert a two-set lead. In his first Grand Slam final, the Greek matched...