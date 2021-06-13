CIF Track: Jordan’s Xavier Heard Makes School History At Finals
Jordan senior Xavier Heard has talked a lot over the last month about fulfilling his family’s proud athletic history at Jordan High. There has been a long line of Heards who’ve gone through the Panther hallways in North Long Beach, many of whom have been standout athletes as well. On Saturday at the CIF-SS Division 1 Finals, Heard officially stamped his family name all over the Panthers’ record book, setting a new school record in the discus with a fourth-place mark of 161-1, which was a PR of more than 16 feet.www.the562.org