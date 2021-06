Good news tonight for anyone who’s found themselves missing the dulcet tones of rich high school kids plotting to smooch, betray, or destroy one another lately, as HBO Max has just released the first full trailer for its upcoming Gossip Girl revival. Set 8 years after the original show—about New York socialites haunted by the all-mighty-power of the blogosphere—ended, the new series is walking some pretty familiar lines: Lots of drama, lots of very fashionable high schoolers, and lots of Kristen Bell’s voice, dropping all the most scandalous details about them.