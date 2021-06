Joe Joyce sets July 24 clash with Carlos Takam. He speaks to John Dennen. THERE were many disappointed when Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury failed to agree an undisputed heavyweight title fight, apart from Deontay Wilder. But perhaps none more than Joe Joyce. His career has been on hold as he’s waited for the heavyweight title picture to resolve. If Joshua-Fury had happened, Joyce was expecting to fight Oleksandr Usyk for an Interim belt from the WBO. Instead Usyk is now in the frame to challenge Joshua. Joyce has had to move on. He will do so when he boxes Carlos Takam on July 24 at the SSE Arena in Wembley.