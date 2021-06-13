Cancel
AoS List Of The Week: Daughters Of Khaine Hag It Up

Cover picture for the articleThe Daughters of Khaine bask in bloody victory. Find out more as we bring you the top championship list in Age of Sigmar – brought to you by BCP. Welcome, Age of Sigmar players. Today we have your weekly report of all things competitive AoS. We have the top lists being played out there in the world, what faction are winning, and the list that won the biggest event this last week. So put on your armchair general’s hat and let’s dive into the data, brought to us by Best Coast Pairings. This week it’s time to break out the blood bags because the Daughters of Khaine have taken the top spot.

