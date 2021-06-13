AoS List Of The Week: Daughters Of Khaine Hag It Up

Let’s take a look at who’s winning, losing and this week’s top championship list in 40K – brought to you by BCP. We’re back with Best Coast Pairings to showcase the top list of the week for 40k. While the Tournament Scene has taken a hit due to the pandemic there are events happening. So, while the data set might be smaller than before (for now), we still wanted to bring these results to you. We still think folks should take all the recommended safety precautions if you are playing at an events – but if you’re going to play, you might as well have an idea about the current meta of 40k.