The short days of summer
OK, sports fans, just thought I would let you in on some inside information that I am privileged to have access to. Summer, that season that is the favorite to many of you, is almost here. As for my little neck of the woods here in the middle of the Appalachian Mountain range, we have had summerlike weather for about a week now. (DISCLAIMER: This weather condition can change without notice, or warning. Here in West Virginia, our most beautiful and impoverished state, we enjoy going from winter like weather to spring or summer in a matter of hours.)www.register-herald.com