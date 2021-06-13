The short days of summer

As a parent, the end of the school year and the beginning of summer can be both amazing and dreadful. Amazing in that you don’t have to pack lunches or cajole your kids out of bed or have to stay on top of their schoolwork. As much as I couldn’t wait for them to get back into school, I won’t miss those Powerschool notifications. I never sugarcoat anything, and I will be honest and say we had a pretty rough year with the virtual schooling. On the other hand, now I have to worry about how to keep them occupied. It’s a different world now than it was when I was a kid. I’d just go knock on my friend’s door, and we’d go play. When I got older, we’d meet up somewhere on our bikes.