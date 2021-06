Americans are not by nature a backward-looking people. The past is not a place you can go or a sensation you can experience; it's as fragile as memory, and if you have no memory of an event, it simply does not exist for you. We adopt the first rule of Italian driving, as explained by Raul Julia's character Franco in the not-quite-classic 1976 film "The Gumball Rally:" What's behind me, it's not important.