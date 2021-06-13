Cancel
El Paso, TX

Opinion/Commentary: COVID-19 alert messages join the crowd

By Elizabeth Ellcessor
Daily Progress
 10 days ago

On a spring day in 2020, residents of El Paso, Texas, saw their phones light up with a text message: “Avoid parks/family gatherings this Easter. Stay home, stay safe. Do it for your loved ones.”. This message, sent via the federal Wireless Emergency Alert system, was one of many designed...

Ventura County, CAcitizensjournal.us

Commentary | Ventura County COVID-19 Report: Propaganda or Reality?

How can the public determine if the Ventura County Covid Report is a psychological operation using propaganda or is IT reality?. Is the public being put under a spell? Are certain words repeated? Are they showing bias as to what they want; and are they using terms like “vaccine hesitancy” and “misinformation” to put a false spin on critical thinkers? Are they using chicanery and fraud? They have an Orwellian sounding “Complete Reach Committee”. The Committee’s purpose, they say, is to educate (indoctrinate). Their mission will not be easy, however, because their targets are freedom-loving people who have taken responsibility for their own health and know better than to take an experimental poisonous cocktail. Good luck “educating” those that still have a brain, i.e., that hasn’t been “washed”!!
Mercer Island, WAMercer Island Reporter

A message to the Class of COVID-19 | Guest column

Congratulations on surviving the coronavirus pandemic. In many ways you are like a graduating class in high school. You’ve proved yourselves. You’ve passed the test. You’ve made the grade. Yes, you have every right to feel a sense of accomplishment. In this season of graduations and celebrations, allow me to...
Idaho Stateidahocountyfreepress.com

Guest Opinion: COVID-19 fear hurting Idaho student vaccination rates

COVID-19 is the super virus world health officials warned us would someday come and just over a year later, it was everywhere, including Idaho. During the pandemic, over 192,000 Idahoans tested positive for COVID-19, another 2,097 have lost their lives, there is not a single person that COVID-19 did not impact. We’ve learned our best hope in this fight is to follow the science and with the proven results of the vaccines we have a means to end this pandemic. Vaccine distribution has greatly improved, and many Idahoans have received their COVID-19 vaccination, but we are not out of the woods yet. That’s why Idaho State University School of Pharmacy students were recently engaged to help in administering the vaccine statewide in places like Meridian, Idaho Falls, Boise and Nampa. I’m proud of these bright young medical minds who have selflessly joined forces with other healthcare heroes who have stepped up during challenging times. Their actions have saved lives. But in as much as COVID-19 has dominated the news and the world around us, its impact has also become a double-edged sword pushing us toward another disturbing trend brought upon by a human emotion that, if not addressed immediately, may have equally devastating health consequences.
Public Healthsudrum.com

COVID-19 messaging campaign honors the resilience of Indigenous communities

On June 2, 2021, the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board (NPAIHB) and Oregon Health and Science University’s Northwest Native American Center of Excellence (NNACoE) produced and released a Public Service Announcement recognizing the efforts of Northwest tribal communities in combatting COVID-19. Early data suggests AI/AN communities are being vaccinated at a higher rate than other ethnic populations.
Public HealthPitt News

Opinion | The COVID-19 pandemic prematurely aged us

The two-week waiting period after the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was over for both me and the people I live with on May 30. Those two weeks seemed like the longest of my life, and when they were over, I went out on the town to celebrate some sort of return to normalcy.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Opinion: Mixed message accompanies great news from COVID frontlines

Premier Scott Moe cautioned on the weekend that the COVID-19 war in Saskatchewan will carry on, but then laid down his best weapons on the battlefield. This seems an unsound military strategy. To be clear, the Saskatchewan premier’s good news was timed well with some very good weekend numbers. Saturday,...
Kidsgranthshala.com

Opinion: Kids should get COVID-19 shots – and the sooner, the better

Of course teenagers and children should be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. We can’t end the global pandemic and achieve a lot of herd immunity without getting the protective shot in 25 percent of the population under the age of 19. All we need is a real discussion of when...
Public Healthbigcountrynewsconnection.com

CDC lowers COVID-19 alert level for cruises

As cruise lines gear up to begin sailing from U.S. ports in the coming weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially lowered its travel alert level for cruising. As recently as April, the CDC had placed cruise lines under a Level 4 warning, suggesting it was unsafe...
Gravette, AReagleobserver.com

OPINION: Today's early message

Was I supposed to omit a special highway or street topic in the last 'cuff? Maybe so ... but something tells me what's due this week since we are through the drizzly, rainy, dark, foggy days that crept in for us so many days during the just ending spring. From here on it's hot, sunny, humid, yet dry but hot, hot, hot heat when we turn the air conditioners on cold, the ceiling fans on fast and there's usually a cold drink in our hands more often than not. Hope it wasn't the old topic to turn on your wipers when the lights are on. So what is the topic today?
Austin, TXscitechdaily.com

Staged Alert COVID-19 System Linked to Shorter Lockdowns and Lives Saved

A staged alert system, designed by scientists and public health officials to guide local policies, helped one city prevent hospital surges and long lockdowns, according to new research published in the journal Nature Communications. In a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin COVID-19 Modeling Consortium in...
Farmville, VAlongwood.edu

Message to students about Longwood's fall Covid-19 vaccine plans

The following email was sent to students on Wednesday, June 9. Over this past 15 months, we have successfully navigated the Covid-19 pandemic by stepping up as a community – looking out not just for ourselves, but for one another. We have also come to appreciate how extraordinarily important it is to be together in person. When we gather fully again this fall, we will all be eager to put the burdensome restrictions of this past year behind us.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Iowa COVID-19 vaccine alerts Twitter account shuts down

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man behind a Twitter account created to help Iowans find COVID-19 vaccines says the service is no longer needed. Brian Finley set up the account “IA Vaccine Alerts” to help people find appointments when vaccines were first rolling out in the state. The account...
Public HealthHillingdon Times

Young people descend on Harrow to join queue for Covid-19 vaccine

Young people keen for clubbing and travel were prepared to queue for hours to get a Covid-19 vaccine at a health centre offering jabs to those aged 18 and over. Belmont Health Centre in Stanmore, Harrow, was open on Saturday to over-18s who are still waiting for their first vaccine and who live or work in Harrow.
Florida StateDaily Progress

Opinion/Commentary: Remembering the beloved Lafayette

The Marquis de Lafayette, whose contributions to American independence endeared him to this new nation, fell so much in love with it that he named a daughter Virginie and his son George Washington Lafayette. He was as beloved across America as the nation’s Founding Fathers, with whom he fought the...
Amherst, MAumass.edu

UMass Amherst Joins National COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge

UMass Amherst is joining with nearly 600 colleges and universities to participate in the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge, a new initiative by the White House, the U.S. Department of Education and the American College Health Association. In a message to the campus, Public Health Promotion Center Co-Directors Ann Becker and...
Fairfax, VAviennaconnection.com

Opinion: Commentary: Collective Bargaining: A Step to ‘One Fairfax’

At age 20, I took on a job as a grocery-bagger. I balanced my work alongside my full-time college studies, caring for my father who was dying of cancer, while living with an abusive boyfriend, sadly my first serious relationship. Amidst all of the chaos and trauma associated with this period of my life, my job provided an outlet, a sense of stability, and gave me agency. This was because I had the protection of a union and the right to collectively bargain alongside my colleagues.