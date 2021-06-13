Opinion/Letter: Redistricting process not as unrestricted as hoped

Regarding A.F. Branco’s cartoon of June 4: It should have been more accurately titled, “ If Q-a-Nut fact checkers existed back when ...”. Recently, we have been accused of being “selfish, obtuse, self-centered, irrational, opinionated, disingenuous, hypocritical, not capable of civil discussion, dismissive, short sighted, damn derogatory, cancel culture leftists, pushing snake oil” and “not wanting the jail in our backyard.” Thirty-five years ago we built our home in the Heights with an exceptional view of the landfill. If what was in our backyard was a priority, we would certainly have gone elsewhere. A jail is not ideal, but we’re definitely not “not in my backyard” people. We want what’s best for our community, always have and always will. We wrote four pages of public input, all fact-based comments, to the city and the public works zoning hearing committee, encouraging them to listen to the assessment of the engineers and consider the issues of overspending without enough funding for site prep, future maintenance and operation costs, insufficient capacity due to staffing limitations and all the real reasons that support the need to make the most cost-effective decision.