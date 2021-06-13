Cancel
Albemarle County, VA

Opinion/Letter: Redistricting process not as unrestricted as hoped

By Letter to the Editor
Daily Progress
 10 days ago

If you have been following Virginia’s new Redistricting Commission, you know that it is currently undertaking a serious learning program. In very short order, the members must acquire the expertise to draw new election districts for congressional, state Senate, and House of Delegates seats, while complying with all constitutional and state laws governing fair elections.

