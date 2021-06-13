NelliTab is a highly customizable new tab extension for Firefox and Chrome
Not everyone likes the default new tab page in the browser, because it's boring. Besides, why use that when you can add speed-dials of your choice. NelliTab is a highly customizable new tab extension for Firefox and Chrome. Before using it, the add-on displays a message asking you to set a root folder for it. Click the banner, and scroll to the bottom of the side panel. Select a bookmark folder, I recommend creating a new folder for the add-on. You can add multiple root folders.www.ghacks.net