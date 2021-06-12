Cancel
Miami, FL

Rapper Polo G Arrested In Miami After Album Release Party

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Polo G is accused of hitting a police officer and resisting arrest in Miami after an album release party, authorities said. The Chicago-born singer, 22, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was arrested at 8 a.m. EDT Saturday morning, the Miami Herald reported. He was booked on five charges, including battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief, according to Miami-Dade online court records.

