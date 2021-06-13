‘Not ideal but no excuse’: Spain’s Luis Enrique looks beyond Covid chaos

With the threat of the coronavirus dealt with (Diego Llorente is back and Sergio Busquets should be soon) all that's left is to thank the players called up at the last minute for their decency and sit down to watch Spain's opening match at Euro 2020, against Sweden. From the squad only Busquets is out, and he should be there for the next game. And so far there's no news of adverse reactions to the late vaccination, so things are looking good. Things haven't gone so well for Sweden who are missing two players. At yesterday's press conference the focus was on other matters: the leadership of the team and the ability to get the ball in the back of the net. We ended up with the usual sparring between Luis Enrique and the journos who want answers.