‘Not ideal but no excuse’: Spain’s Luis Enrique looks beyond Covid chaos

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe army rolled into Las Rozas at 0945 hours on Friday. A dozen personnel, including a colonel, a captain, a lieutenant, two sergeant majors and three corporals, arrived at Spain HQ early on a mission to vaccinate the national team against Covid-19, three days before their opening game at Euro 2020. In total, 43 injections were administered by staff from the Gómez Ulla military hospital, the few who already had the first Pfizer jab getting their second, while the rest got the single-dose Janssen. And then the players went back to their rooms, alone.

With the threat of the coronavirus dealt with (Diego Llorente is back and Sergio Busquets should be soon) all that's left is to thank the players called up at the last minute for their decency and sit down to watch Spain's opening match at Euro 2020, against Sweden. From the squad only Busquets is out, and he should be there for the next game. And so far there's no news of adverse reactions to the late vaccination, so things are looking good. Things haven't gone so well for Sweden who are missing two players. At yesterday's press conference the focus was on other matters: the leadership of the team and the ability to get the ball in the back of the net. We ended up with the usual sparring between Luis Enrique and the journos who want answers.