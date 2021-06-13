‘Not ideal but no excuse’: Spain’s Luis Enrique looks beyond Covid chaos
The army rolled into Las Rozas at 0945 hours on Friday. A dozen personnel, including a colonel, a captain, a lieutenant, two sergeant majors and three corporals, arrived at Spain HQ early on a mission to vaccinate the national team against Covid-19, three days before their opening game at Euro 2020. In total, 43 injections were administered by staff from the Gómez Ulla military hospital, the few who already had the first Pfizer jab getting their second, while the rest got the single-dose Janssen. And then the players went back to their rooms, alone.