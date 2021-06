( Robert Black, via Arkansas Athletics ) Arkansas' Krissy Gear runs during the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. University of Arkansas junior Krissy Gear finished fifth in the 5,000 meters on Saturday night at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., to provide the only points for the Razorbacks during the meet’s final day.