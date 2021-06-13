Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Vegas Backspin ft. Ben Harris

By DJ CO1
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome to another episode of the Vegas Backspin. A podcast brought to you by CO1 exclusively on the Audacy platforms! This week CO1 chats with Ben Harris. Ben Harris is an artist, writer, entrepreneur, and recently the opening act for Terry Fator here in Las Vegas. Check out the video interview above.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

27K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Fator
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Co1#Vegas Backspin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Podcast
Related
Fayetteville, ARnwaonline.com

LIVE! in NWA: Route 358 in Rogers; Ben Harris at FPL

Fayetteville trio Route 358 bring their "bending and blending" of folk, country, bluegrass, rock and pop to Rogers with two shows this weekend: Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St., at 8 p.m. today, and Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. Second St. at 7 p.m. Saturday. Elsewhere:. • deFrance will perform at...
Celebritiescasino.org

Ben Affleck Returns to Las Vegas’s Gaming Tables, Seen at the Wynn

Actor Ben Affleck was spotted at Las Vegas’s Wynn Resort and Casino’s high limit room at about 3 am one day this week, according to published reports. He did not let the fact that seven years ago he was banned from another Vegas casino for card counting stop him from playing the tables once again at a local gaming property.
Shoppingjuno.co.uk

Death In Vegas

Scorpio Rising (gatefold 180 gram audiophile vinyl 2xLP) The Contino Sessions (gatefold 180 gram audiophile vinyl 2xLP) Broken Little Sister (5:19) Aisha (Trevor Jackson mix) Hands Around My Throat (Adult mix) Hands Around My Throat (UXB mix) Scorpio Rising (Polyphonic Spree mix) One More Time. Dirge (Slam remix) Dirge (Cossack...
Las Vegas, NVcardschat.com

The 2021 World Series of Poker is 100 Days Away

In exactly 100 days, the 52nd annual World Series of Poker will begin, and some think this year could be bigger than ever. In most years, the WSOP in Las Vegas takes place during the summer, but these are unusual times, so the event is being moved to the fall. The 2021 WSOP kicks off Sept. 30 from the Rio, the series’ home casino since 2004.
Las Vegas, NVwealthx.com

Gretzky, Steve Nash Join Joe Tsai As Vegas Lacrosse Owners

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash and golfer Dustin Johnson are joining billionaire Joe Tsai as co-owners of the National Lacrosse League’s new Las Vegas team. The NLL’s 15th team will play next year at MGM Resorts International’s Michelob Ultra Arena, the home of the WNBA’s...
Musicnortherntransmissions.com

“Protest” By Haviah Mighty FT: Yizzy

Haviah Mighty has shared a video for “Protest.” The clip was directed by Kit Weyman & Chrris Lowe, and produced by Director X-led production company, Fela (who have created videos for Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia, Jay Z and more). “Protest,” is off Haviah Mighty’s Mixtape Stock Exchange. Produced by...
Musicecma.com

Live at Stone's Throw ft Kim Harris & Owen O'Sound Lee

The East Coast Music Association, in partnership with the Halifax Marriott Harbourfront, presents “Live at Stone's Throw”, a night of live music with special guests Kim Harris and Owen “O’Sound” Lee. Join us June 26 from 6:30 - 9PM. Tickets are $15+hst, not including dinner, and are available in groups...
Musicjuno.co.uk

Ben WEBSTER

1. "All The Things You Are" 5. "Have You Met Miss Jones?" 9. "It Never Entered My Mind" 11. "You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To" 14. "Shine On, Harvest Moon" 4. "Lover, Come Back To Me" 5. "Where Are You?" 6. "Makin' Whoopee" 7. "Ill Wind" 8. "In...
Las Vegas, NVHollywood Life

Ben Affleck Joined By J.Lo’s Mom In Las Vegas While He Shoots Film Amid Rekindled Romance

Jennifer’s mom Guadalupe Rodriguez was seen hanging out with Ben Affleck on the set of his new movie in Las Vegas!. Yet another sign that Bennifer are full-steam ahead: Ben Affleck, 48, was joined by Jennifer Lopez‘s mom Guadalupe Rodríguez, 75, in Las Vegas! Mama Lopez was spotted hanging out with The Town actor at the Wynn resort’s casino on Wednesday, June 9, where Ben was directing a new film in photos obtained by Page Six. Guadalupe was seen standing amid the slot machine as she enthusiastically put her arms out while chatting with a camera man and other film crew. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ben’s rep for comment.
New York City, NYEW.com

Watch Foo Fighters sing Radiohead's 'Creep' in concert with surprise guest Dave Chappelle

Music has officially returned to New York City. On Sunday night, the Foo Fighters took the stage at Madison Square Garden, marking the first full-capacity show at the venue since March 2020. And lucky (vaccinated) fans in attendance were treated to a surprise a special guest: comedian Dave Chappelle, who joined the band on stage during bows to perform a cover of Radiohead's "Creep."
EntertainmentNME

SB19 confirm collaboration with Ben&Ben

Popular Filipino groups SB19 and Ben&Ben are releasing their first-ever collaboration soon. The news was first shared via SB19’s social media on Saturday, June 18. Per the quintet’s tweet, the collaboration is scheduled for release on Sunday, June 27 at 7PM Philippines time. Check out the tweet below. While a...
UFCmmaoddsbreaker.com

UFC Vegas 29 Recap Ft. AJ Schullo MMAOB Daily Podcast For June 21st

In the latest edition of the MMAOB Daily Podcast, host Adam Martin is joined by MMAOB’s own AJ Schullo to recap UFC Vegas 29 and PFL 5. Podcast schedule for 2021 (NEW TIME!): Live podcasts on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday afternoons at 4 pm EST on YouTube. Join us for our daily MMA chats as we talk about the greatest sport in the world.
Las Vegas, NVvegasnews.com

Inaugural Las Vegas Rugby Cup Announced at Allegiant

World-class international rugby will make its debut at the iconic Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in October 2021 with the announcement today of the inaugural Las Vegas Rugby Cup. The USA Men’s National Rugby team, the Eagles, will host Ireland in a landmark rugby event on Saturday, October 30, 2021....
Musicfyimusicnews.ca

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Holds Chart Crown For 4th Week

American rapper Polo G’s Hall Of Fame is the week’s top new entry at No. 2, picking up the second-highest on-demand stream total. Born Taurus Tremani Bartlet, Polo's album matches the No. 2 peak of his last release, The Goat, in May 2020. Maroon 5’s Jordi, the band’s first album...
Peoria, IL955glo.com

Foo Fighters Invite Dave Chappelle On Stage To Sing “Creep” At Madison Square Garden!

You know, sometimes, you can’t make this stuff up. Leave it to the world’s biggest band to do amazing things as they returned to the concert stage this past weekend. Yep, we’re talking about the almighty Foo Fighters, who stormed Madison Square Garden in New York for the first concert back in that famed building since the pandemic started. For you Peoria Foo Fans, this was certainly one of those amazing moments that has become custom for Dave Grohl and the Foo. They simply love to do fun stuff on stage. They invite other Rockers and artists on stage to play with them, pretty much on a regular basis. They do hilarious cover songs. Case in point last night. Comedy legend Dave Chappelle was greeted on stage by Dave Grohl and the band, to the fully vaccinated sold out crowd. They played Radiohead’s “Creep”, and it was one for the ages! Check out the video! The Foo is back on stage, and it feels good!
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Gambles & Shoots Film In Las Vegas While Jennifer Lopez Poses With Cops In Miami — Watch

Ben Affleck has landed in Las Vegas where he’s directing a movie, just as J.Lo was spotted on the set of her brand new music video!. Ben Affleck, 48, is in Sin City after hanging out with Jennifer Lopez, 51, in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner is in Nevada to direct a film, and was spotted enjoying some down time in the Wynn Las Vegas casino. Ben could be seen standing alone at a table around 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9 in a video obtained by TMZ, where it’s unclear what game he was playing. He was also in the high limit room, the website reported, along with details that he was shooting a film at The Palazzo later the same day.