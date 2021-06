Last week, I made a depth chart projection based on the simple idea: If younger players win most of the starting jobs, what could the LA Rams look like on offense?. The result was that the Rams still have a good offense probably and 71% of voters thought that LA could still be a playoff team without some of the veteran starters. I don’t disagree. Matthew Stafford should be a top-four quarterback in the NFC next season and I couldn’t see any reason why he, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, and Cam Akers wouldn’t be starting — and that’s not a bad supporting cast when you have Sean McVay as your play caller too.