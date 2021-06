Severe weather occurred overnight in the Region with multiple tornado warnings issued across Northwest Indiana. At about 12:30 this morning Monday June 21st, the National Weather Service Chicago on Twitter said they had received reports of fairly substantial damage in South Haven in Porter County. They also said they’ll have preliminary information available this morning and during the morning will be formulating plans for damage survey teams. Overnight NIPSCO was reporting more than 31-thousand outages; crews were working to assess damage, make necessary repairs and restore power as safely and quickly and possible. Here is a link to the NIPSCO outage map. Here is a link to the Kankakee Valley REMC outage map.