Dodgers' Trevor Bauer: Shelled in loss

The Pirates’ lineup flailed its way through another loss, this one 2-1 to the Dodgers. The Pirates have now lost 12 straight to them. Facing the team that easily leads the NL in scoring, the Pirates got some very good pitching. Tyler Anderson went six, allowing two runs. Both came on home runs by Justin Turner. Gopher balls have been a problem for Anderson through most of his career, so the issues he’s had this year probably won’t go away, but he’s been effective most of the time just the same.