Dodgers' Trevor Bauer: Shelled in loss

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Bauer (6-5) lost Saturday's 12-1 defeat at the hands of Texas, allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 6.1 innings. Bauer allowed two runs apiece in the third, fourth and seventh innings to run his total to a season-high six surrendered in addition to a peak 11 baserunners permitted. The poor outing is a blip for the consistent Bauer, whose ERA is still a solid 2.64. He lines up to face Arizona on Friday.

www.cbssports.com
