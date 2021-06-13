The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.91.www.tickerreport.com