Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

By Ethan Ryder
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.21.

www.tickerreport.com
