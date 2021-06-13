Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.21.