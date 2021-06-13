Baseball Blasts No. 5 Arizona to Even Tucson Super Regional

TUCSON, Ariz. – No. 12 seed Ole Miss baseball is one win away from Omaha after an emphatic 12-3 win over No. 5 seed Arizona Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field. Six different Rebels posted multi-hit games in the dominant victory. Jacob Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a home run. Peyton Chatagnier also homered as part of a 2-for-5 day, while Kevin Graham (3-for-5), Hayden Dunhurst (3-for-4), Tim Elko (2-for-4) and John Rhys Plumlee (2-for-5) all notched multiple hits in a tremendous collective offensive effort.