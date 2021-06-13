Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Baseball Blasts No. 5 Arizona to Even Tucson Super Regional

olemisssports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. – No. 12 seed Ole Miss baseball is one win away from Omaha after an emphatic 12-3 win over No. 5 seed Arizona Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field. Six different Rebels posted multi-hit games in the dominant victory. Jacob Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a home run. Peyton Chatagnier also homered as part of a 2-for-5 day, while Kevin Graham (3-for-5), Hayden Dunhurst (3-for-4), Tim Elko (2-for-4) and John Rhys Plumlee (2-for-5) all notched multiple hits in a tremendous collective offensive effort.

olemisssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Pomeranz
Person
John Rhys Plumlee
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Austin Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Ole Miss#Rebels#All American#The Ncaa Tournament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court restricts union access to farmworkers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday limited the ability of union organizers to enter the private property of growers in order to reach farmworkers in California. In a 6-3 decision, the court said unions violate the Constitution when they enter a grower's private property without paying. Two agricultural...