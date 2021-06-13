BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $2.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.