BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share
Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.www.tickerreport.com