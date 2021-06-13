Needham & Company LLC Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $39.00
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.