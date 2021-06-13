Bank of America Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Buy
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.www.tickerreport.com