Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share
Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.www.tickerreport.com