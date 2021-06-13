Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Cancel
Wall Street analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.67. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Zacks: Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.68. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Analysts Anticipate STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. STORE Capital posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.85. Seagate Technology reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.
Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to Post $2.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22. Union Pacific posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Zacks: Analysts Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). Chico’s FAS posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.
Brokerages Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.37. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.26. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.16. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Analysts Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). DHT reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Analysts Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.
Zacks: Analysts Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.89). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Analysts Anticipate Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to Announce $2.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. Athene reported earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.83. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Post -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.