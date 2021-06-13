Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22. Union Pacific posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.