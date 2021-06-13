Dollarama’s (DOL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WCP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.