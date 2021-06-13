Dollarama’s (DOL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC
DOL has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.33.