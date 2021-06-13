Cancel
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

By Joseph Griffin
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NCNO. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

www.tickerreport.com
