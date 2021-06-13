nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NCNO. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.www.tickerreport.com