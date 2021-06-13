nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,316,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.