TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Dover's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. Backed by the company’s productivity and cost initiatives, Dover expects to deliver margin expansion and earnings per share growth in 2021. The company expects adjusted earnings per share between $6.75 and $6.85 for 2021. It is poised to benefit from the strong end-market demand across all segments, bookings rates and robust backlog in the current year. In fact, strong growth in biopharma, heat exchangers and marking & coding business is aiding the company. Moreover, Dover’s cost reduction initiatives, acquisitions, e-commerce, new product development, as well as inorganic investment in core business platforms will also drive growth. However, material cost inflation and concern over coronavirus pandemic might impact Dover's results.”