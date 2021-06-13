Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.07.