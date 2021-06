According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “. Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.