Dollarama’s (DOL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.www.tickerreport.com