Dollarama’s (DOL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

By Ethan Ryder
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

www.tickerreport.com
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

ATD.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.93.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 4.7%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.42 and last traded at $53.29. Approximately 967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,307,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.060–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.36 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.230–0.210 EPS.
Stockstickerreport.com

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Cameco worth $24,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shares of APRN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million. A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOTZ....
StocksWKRB News

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $367,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.13.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130–0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.67 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.030-0.000 EPS.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Equity LifeStyle Properties has decreased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
StocksWKRB News

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.90.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. AlphaValue raised Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion. Several equities...
Financial ReportsWKRB News

National Bank Financial Increases EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.50

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.04.
StocksWKRB News

Compass Diversified’s (CODI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a hold rating to a buy rating and...
Stockstickerreport.com

Brokerages Set Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Target Price at $254.92

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.25.