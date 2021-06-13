Cancel
Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

By Joseph Griffin
tickerreport.com
 10 days ago

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74. Toto has a twelve month low of $36.67 and a twelve month high of $70.23. Toto Company Profile. Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary...

www.tickerreport.com
BMO Capital Markets Increases Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$12.50

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VET. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.82.
Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “
27,350 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,350 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. A number of other hedge...
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Increased to $910.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $844.58.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.
LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Price Target Increased to GBX 270 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 248.33 ($3.24).
Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Pareto Securities

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on YATRY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Yamato in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Yamato in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Reviewing Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings. Risk and Volatility. Churchill Capital Corp II...
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Raised to Outperform at Macquarie

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.
IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “
UBS Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.
Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Raised to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

OTSKY opened at $21.09 on Thursday. Otsuka has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28. Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.
Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KAJMY stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01. Kajima has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $15.17.
Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.85. Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.