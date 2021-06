From assistant coach to now head coach, Michael Martinez is ready to keep the momentum going for the Plano East baseball team. The Plano East baseball team had one of its best district finishes in seven years when the team won seven district games in 2014. After head coach Jordan Byrd decided to step away from the baseball program, Martinez – who was an assistant for the Panthers for the last five years – takes over to help Plano East try and reach the postseason.