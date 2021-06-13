Invaders’ event combines reading and other fun activities

Eli Cooper, right, reads from a book in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” series to Greg Carrington, outfielder for the Roswell Invaders, Thursday during the first Read with the Invaders at Invaders Field. In the new event, kids can bring a book to read to a team member or have a team member read to them. A whiffle ball game and hot dog lunch are offered afterward. Since Eli was the only participant Thursday, team members signed a bat to give to him instead of playing whiffle ball. Future dates for Read with the Invaders are June 16, July 9 and July 22. More information can be found on the Invaders Facebook page or website. (Juno Ogle Photo)