Even though the Cleveland Browns have blossomed into a team that should be taken seriously, many still think of the franchise as a joke. After all, the Browns went through a long stretch of ineptitude before finally seeing the light of the playoffs for the first time since 2002 during the 2021 NFL season. If you need any more convincing that the Browns are legit contenders in the AFC, then Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce might change your mind.