The Nissan Leaf Is Like These Luxury Cars in the Worst Way

Times are tough for manufacturers and consumers alike. The current Covid-19 crisis has not only affected the production of vehicles but has put a damper on the global economy, thus affecting the appetite of consumers for new cars. To top it all off, the world is currently experiencing an unprecedented shortage of semiconductor chips which has placed even further strain on the supply of most popular models in the US. Vehicles such as the Ford F-150 and the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, which have always been freely available, are now selling at well over sticker price.