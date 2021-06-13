Cancel
Buying Cars

The Nissan Leaf Is Like These Luxury Cars in the Worst Way

 10 days ago
While you probably buy a fantastic car for all of the features it provides, it’s also nice to feel you’re getting something that has good value and will bring in some money someday when it’s time to sell. Luxury cars have all sorts of features to offer, but they are known for depreciating quickly. These cars have high starting prices but much lower resale prices. It may be surprising that the Nissan Leaf, a mainstream EV car, also depreciates quickly, but it has other money-saving factors that make it worth considering when car shopping.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice.

