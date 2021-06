Last weekend, meatpacking company JBS, which processes almost a quarter of U.S. cattle, was the victim of a ransomware attack. Preparing U.S. ag to defend against cyber attacks is one more burden for ag producers. Unfortunately, costs of not doing so are too high: higher prices, and possible food shortages and tainted food (see June 6, 2021 article, “Cyberattack on food supply followed years of warnings,” at Politico.com).