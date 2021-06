We love our 14-year-old dog Maya, a poodle and cocker spaniel mix. She is such a trooper and hardly ever complains or even barks. She ignores the turkeys in the back yard, and doesn’t bother the bunny or the fox family that saunters by, though she enjoys chasing squirrels she doesn’t have a prayer of catching. She’s having a harder time going up and down stairs and now wears diapers to bed. She loves the beach, but hates the water. Sometimes, she tries on leg warmers that Libby makes for baby showers. Good dog!