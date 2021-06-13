Cancel
Yakima, WA

Brendan Michael Murphy

Yakima Herald Republic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrendan was born in Yakima, WA, on September 9, 1985, to Michael and Melanie Murphy. We lost Brendan when he took his life on May 30, 2021. Brendan was a joy to us. Oh, how we loved our son! As his mother, I called him My Sunshine Boy because he was such a smiley, happy, easygoing kid. Everyone loved him. Brendan went to Westside Christian School (Riverside) from preschool through high school. He loved baseball and played for many years—all the way from T-ball to Little League to the school team. In his teens, his focus changed to music. He was on worship team at church and traveled to Texas to participate in discipleship/leadership training. He was a born leader! He had many jobs and did well in all of them, and made lots of friends along the way. He just had that certain something that draws people in. He was very tenderhearted and kind, and generous. He would help anybody anytime with whatever they needed. He was very smart and extremely well-read and could converse at length on a wide variety of topics. He had a phenomenal memory and could recall things he had read at will, using logic and discernment to put all the pieces together and add to his knowledge. He was constantly learning.

www.yakimaherald.com
