NMD Council lights up red to celebrate 75th anniversary of CH&S

Local health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke celebrates its 75th anniversary this Monday 14 June. First established in 1946, the charity was formed by 16 visionary volunteers as the first NI branch of the National Association for the Prevention of Tuberculosis. After successfully lobbying for improved public health measures to combat the spread of TB, the charity adapted and evolved, changing its focus to concentrate on all diseases of the chest and heart in 1959, and further expanding to include stroke in 1976.