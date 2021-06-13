Yuba County to host emergency preparedness event

Yuba County Sheriff’s Sgt. David Whiteaker explains how the hi-lo sirens work – the sirens differ from everyday sirens and are used to indicate an immediate evacuation. (Courtesy photo)

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services will host an emergency preparedness event this coming week.

Rachel Rosenbaum, Yuba County media and community relations specialist, said the event will feature a variety of public safety departments.

The sheriff's office will do demonstrations of their “hi-lo” sirens, which differ from their everyday sirens and are used to indicate an evacuation.

She said search and rescue, CAL FIRE, the fire safe council, public health and more will also be in attendance sharing information.

“It's a good way for residents to kind of meet their local public safety officials and get some good information,” Rosenbaum said.

The office of emergency services will be giving out free emergency go bags while supplies last as well, she said. The backpacks will have basic items, such as water bottles, a flash drive for important documents and more.

“It's a good reminder that preparedness is still so important,” Rosenbaum said. “We have to do our part to be prepared and ready to go at a moment's notice.”

The emergency preparedness event will take place on June 18 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Alcouffe Center -- 9185 Marysville Road, Oregon House.

The event is free to attend and there will be hamburgers and hot dogs available for purchase from the Marysville Kiwanis Club.

“(Preparedness is) important every year but … we had a dry winter, we're seeing increased temperatures and some winds, the conditions are ripe for more fires,” Rosenbaum said.