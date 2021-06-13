Stockton’s Nate Diaz says he beat Leon Edwards ‘in the real world’ at UFC 263, wants quick return
PHOENIX - Stockton fighter Nate Diaz thinks he was the true winner against Leon Edwards after UFC 263. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) offered a classic response to his unanimous decision loss to Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday at Gila Rivera Arena, where he got convincingly bested in the first four rounds before staging a late rally in the fifth, where he couldn't finish the fight.www.recordnet.com