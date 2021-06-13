Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Stockton’s Nate Diaz says he beat Leon Edwards ‘in the real world’ at UFC 263, wants quick return

Record
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Stockton fighter Nate Diaz thinks he was the true winner against Leon Edwards after UFC 263. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 15-11 UFC) offered a classic response to his unanimous decision loss to Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) on Saturday at Gila Rivera Arena, where he got convincingly bested in the first four rounds before staging a late rally in the fifth, where he couldn't finish the fight.

www.recordnet.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Diaz
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Nate Diaz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 263 video: Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz keep cool and calm during faceoff

PHOENIX – The UFC 263 pre-fight news conference took place Thursday, and MMA Junkie was on the scene for the festivities. The news conference took place at Arizona Federal Theater. Afterward, traditional fighter faceoffs were held with all six fighters, including Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards, who meet in a five-round welterweight fight on the main card. When it came time to stand across from each other, both men simply locked eyes without exchanging words.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC 262 Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz are all set to enter the ring at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona for an epic welterweight battle. The odds and predictions have been flourishing online as these top contenders look forward to creating history. Leon Edwards is holding an 18-3-0 record after his success against Rafael Dos Anjos by unanimous decision. His recent fight was a no-contest back in April and his fighting record is now improved to nine victories by decision. Edwards won six by knockout and three by submission.
UFCPosted by
Forbes

UFC 263 Full Fight Video: Watch Nate Diaz Defeat Anthony Pettis

Nate Diaz had not fought for nearly three years when he stepped into the octagon to meet former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a welterweight matchup. The scrap served as the co-main event of UFC 241. Pettis had fought seven times since Diaz’s most recent bout. The ex-champ was 4-3 in those contests.
UFCSherdog

Nate Diaz Receives High Praise from Dana White, Wants to Fight Again in 3-4 Months

Nate Diaz didn’t win at UFC 263, but he nonetheless authored the most talk-about moment of his five-round clash with Leon Edwards on Saturday night. After being outclassed for the first four rounds, the Stockton, Calif., native put Edwards in retreat mode when he staggered him with a left hand in the final frame. Diaz pursued a finish but was unable to put his opponent away in the waning moments of the bout, as he went on to lose a clear-cut unanimous decision.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz says UFC 263 scrap against Leon Edwards is “the title” fight

Nate Diaz says he feels like he’s fighting for the title on Saturday night at UFC 263. Diaz will return to the Octagon in a five-round welterweight scrap against Leon Edwards. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that was a surprise for many as Edwards isn’t the type of big name draw that Diaz is used to fighting. However, for the Stockton native, he says he wanted to fight the best fighter and that is what Edwards is.
UFCscrapdigest.com

If Leon Edwards beat Diaz, does he deserve a title shot?

Leon Edwards is currently the #3 ranked welterweight in the UFC, and he is scheduled to face Nate Diaz on UFC 263. Obviously, Edwards wants a rematch against the current champion, Kamaru Usman but the question lies, does a win over Nate Diaz give him an immediate title shot?. According...
UFCeastlothiancourier.com

Leon Edwards insists he will not take Nate Diaz lightly

British welterweight Leon Edwards will not be distracted by his favourite tag when he takes on UFC veteran Nate Diaz this weekend. The 29-year-old will do battle with Conor McGregor’s old rival on Saturday looking to stay in the mix for a world title shot after his last bout in March was deemed a no-contest following an accidental eye poke on Belal Muhammad.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 results: Leon Edwards survives late scare to earn decision over Nate Diaz

We got a extra-rare non-title and non-main event five-rounder on the UFC 263 main card when the promotions’ #3 ranked welterweight, Leon Edwards, took a unanimous decision over the ever-popular Nate Diaz. The first-four frames were all Edwards as he was landing crippling leg kicks and getting the takedowns — but Diaz would have his moment in the fifth round. Edwards was rocked late in the fight by a Stockton slap to left cross, but he managed to hang on, make it out of the round, and pick up the victory. This makes 10 fights in a row without rating defeat for Leon, and if he doesn’t get a title shot soon, then he just might become the Tony Ferguson of 170-pounds.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Reveals Advice Nate Diaz Gave Him After UFC 263 Win

Things got heated during their fight, but Nate Diaz provided some valuable advice for Leon Edwards soon after. Edwards enjoyed a unanimous decision win over Diaz in their five-round welterweight contest at UFC 263 this past weekend. That was despite Diaz wobbling Edwards in the final minute of the fight but failing to capitalize.
UFCchatsports.com

Nate Diaz on Leon Edwards: ‘He’s got an impressive little record’ going on ‘so let’s take that s—t’

With a handful of other potential opponents to face, Nate Diaz has revealed why he chose to fight top welterweight contender Leon Edwards at UFC 263 this weekend. Diaz (20-12) will return to the Octagon for the first time in over 18-months to face Edwards. The fan favorite last fought at UFC 244 in November 2019, when he lost out on the symbolic ‘BMF’ title to Jorge Masvidal.