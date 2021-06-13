Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline Announce Trailer

Take a look at the world and enemies that lurk in this trailer for Kingdom of the Dead, an upcoming FPS game featuring black and white pen and ink style visuals. East Coast, North America, 19th Century. Agent Chamberlain, a professor turned Army General, now works for a secret government program known as GATEKEEPER. Their primary purpose is to defeat the newly empowered Death and his ever-growing army of the dead. After the war, Death's army swelled with new recruits from both sides. His newfound power allowed him to begin an offensive against a weakened overworld. Even now, he stages a covert invasion as he masses his monsters in the shadows of the city. As they prepare to rise up from hell and breakthrough from the deepest wells, pits, and crypts, only you, Agent Chamberlain, can find their exits and stop the spawn from entering your world. Kingdom of the Dead launches on January 26, 2022.

