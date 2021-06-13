CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline Announce Trailer

IGN
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleWatch the trailer for the upcoming Watch Dogs:...

me.ign.com

Comments / 0

IGN

God of War - PC Announce Trailer

God of War is headed to PC on January 14, 2022. Check out the announcement trailer. His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive... and teach his son to do the same.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Kingdom of the Dead Gets a Stylish Announcement Trailer

This morning brings the first trailer for Kingdom of the Dead, promising a stylish looking old-school first-person shooter adventure. Here’s something to put on your spooky gaming list (even though it won’t arrive until early next year). Kingdom of the Dead brings some classic FPS action to the table with an older setting and creepy vibes:
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kingdom of the Dead - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Take a look at the world and enemies that lurk in this trailer for Kingdom of the Dead, an upcoming FPS game featuring black and white pen and ink style visuals. East Coast, North America, 19th Century. Agent Chamberlain, a professor turned Army General, now works for a secret government program known as GATEKEEPER. Their primary purpose is to defeat the newly empowered Death and his ever-growing army of the dead. After the war, Death's army swelled with new recruits from both sides. His newfound power allowed him to begin an offensive against a weakened overworld. Even now, he stages a covert invasion as he masses his monsters in the shadows of the city. As they prepare to rise up from hell and breakthrough from the deepest wells, pits, and crypts, only you, Agent Chamberlain, can find their exits and stop the spawn from entering your world. Kingdom of the Dead launches on January 26, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Infernax - Announcement Trailer

Watch the brutal announcement for Infernax, an upcoming demon-slaying action-adventure game inspired by 8-bit retro classics. Infernax follows Alcedor, a famed knight who discovers an unholy magic has spread throughout his land while he was away. Armed with a skull-splitting mace and a trusty shield, Alcedor vows to obliterate the grotesque beasts roaming his home in an epic side-scrolling quest recalling the essence of classically difficult action-adventure games. Infernax is slated for launch in Q1 2022 on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monopoly Madness - Official Announce Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for Monopoly Madness, the upcoming game launching on December 9 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store. Featuring shorter rounds, in Monopoly Madness, race other players across the chaotic streets of Monopoly City, collect resources, buy and upgrade properties, mess with your opponents and avoid their tricks to win the race for riches.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cassette Beasts - Announcement Trailer

Take a look at the announcement trailer for Cassette Beasts, the upcoming open-world RPG where you collect awesome monsters to use during turn-based battles. In Cassette Beasts, combine any two monster forms using the game's Fusion System to create unique and powerful new ones. Cassette Beasts is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, PC, and Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Agnes: Watch the Unsettling Trailer for This Upcoming Movie

A nun's disturbing behavior sparks rumors of demonic possession at a remote convent. When a priest in waiting and his disillusioned mentor are sent to investigate, their methods backfire, leaving a wake of terror and trauma. Agnes, directed by Mickey Reece, arrives in theaters and On Demand on December 10, 2021.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Pikmin Bloom Announcement Reveal Trailer

Niantic and Nintendo launch Pikmin Bloom, an app that brings a little joy to your everyday journeys on foot. Walk to grow more Pikmin, walk to make flowers bloom, and walk to log your memories.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Visage - Enhanced Edition Announcement Trailer

Watch the unsettling trailer for the upcoming enhanced edition of the horror game, Visage, coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Experience the same horrific journey in 4K 60FPS, with improved loading times and support for the next-gen controller haptic feedback for greater immersion. The Enhanced Edition is free for those who already own the game on last-gen consoles. Visage Enhanced Edition is available now on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Series X/S, and on November 5, 2021 for PlayStation 5. Visage is available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fallen Legion Revenants - BlazBlue DLC Trailer

Check out the trailer for the BlazBlue cosmetic DLC for Fallen Legion Revenants that allows your Exemplars to take on the appearance of powerful fighters such as Ragna the Bloodedge and Jin Kisaragi, and show off their devastating prowess in the heat of combat. Fallen Legion Revenants' BlazBlue DLC is available now. Fallen Legion Revenants is out now on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Saturnalia: Official Gameplay Teaser Trailer

Just in time for Halloween is the official gameplay teaser trailer for the upcoming survival horror game Saturnalia, which, as you can see, has a gorgeous and wholly unique art style. Wishlist it now on the Epic Games Store ahead of its release this Winter.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hunt: Showdown - Cold Blooded DLC Trailer

The Cold Blooded DLC for Hunt: Showdown is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The DLC features one Legendary Hunter and two Legendary weapons: The Reptilian (Legendary Hunter), Avarice (Romero 77 Talon), and Tooth to Tail (Bomb Lance).
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hello Engineer - Gameplay Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Hello Engineer for a look at gameplay. Hello Engineer is a multiplayer construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe. Scavenge, craft, and overcome challenges in the sandbox world of the mysterious Golden Apple Amusement Park in the game, available now on Stadia.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Orbital Bullet - For Eternity Update Trailer

The Eternity update is available now for Orbital Bullet. Check out the trailer. Orbital Bullet is a fast-paced 360° action-platformer with rogue-lite elements, where all actions take place in a circular pattern. Fight your way through a variety of procedural planets and use body modifications, crafting, and heavy weaponry. Orbital Bullet is available now in Steam Early Access.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda gets a fresh trailer

Next month is big for Nintendo fans in a lot of ways. New Animal Crossing update, Pokémon Diamond & Pearl remakes, Shin Megami Tensei V… But it’s easy to forget that amongst all of that we have some new hardware on the horizon, namely Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

