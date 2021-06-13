Council reinstates Travel-Lite tax break
GOSHEN — County officials are giving a second chance to a New Paris RV maker that received financial incentives when it moved to Syracuse. The Elkhart County Council on Saturday voted to reinstate a tax phase-in for Travel-Lite Inc., which made a $5 million investment in a new complex in the Syracuse Industrial Park. Council had voted in September to end the tax phase-in, following a public hearing during which no one from the company came to speak.www.elkharttruth.com