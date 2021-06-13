Cancel
The Father review – Hopkins a wordy Oscar winner

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademy winner Anthony Hopkins tackles the script’s verbosity with aplomb but this study of dementia remains somewhat stagey. This year’s Oscars closed on an unexpectedly awkward note when the award for best actor, which had been moved to the very end of the ceremony, went not to Chadwick Boseman (who the bookies had tipped as a posthumous favourite) but to an absent Anthony Hopkins. Yet despite predictions to the contrary, no one should have been surprised by Hopkins’s win, since his performance in this highly praised stage-to-screen melodrama is pure Oscar-bait: showy, wordy and worthy.

www.theguardian.com
