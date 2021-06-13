The Father review – Hopkins a wordy Oscar winner

It's an essential part of any actor’s skillset: to generate chemistry with co-stars they have never met or perhaps even despise (Sonic The Hedgehog reputedly did not see eye to eye with James Marsden). But there are some levels of ease, comfort and understanding that can’t be manufactured, however well-trained the thesp. It’s this quality of intimacy, trust and kinship that Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci have in spades. Having met on set of 2000s HBO drama Conspiracy, the pair’s friendship has flourished even among the demands and vicissitudes of two hugely successful careers. It’s a relationship that Supernova plays on for hugely emotional effect. A beautifully poised and played love story, writer-director Harry Macqueen’s film pitches musician Sam (Firth) and his partner of 20 years, author Tusker (Tucci), on a road trip around the Lake District as the couple come to terms with Tusker’s early onset dementia. Quiet, funny and heartbreaking, it’s a fantastic showcase for two performers at the top of their game.