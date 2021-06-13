Irish police discover elaborate cannabis operation worth almost $600,000 after receiving public tip

Police in Trinidad and Tobago destroyed an alleged $12 million worth of cannabis earlier this week after discovering an illegal grow deep inside a forest. Near the village of Moruga, and about a kilometre and a half into the forest, police found five lots of cleared land and two active grow sites, reports Newsday . ‘Parliament’s intent is very clear’: Trinidad and Tobago set to expunge criminal records as part of new cannabis laws ‘The benefits are incontestable’: Trinidad and Tobago poised to decriminalize cannabis Small Caribbean island offers big opportunities for Canadian cannabis companies, local communities More than 1,200 plants were destroyed, as well as two seedling beds and 12.5 kilos of dried flower. The entire operation had an alleged value of more than $12 million. No one has been arrested in the operation that involved local officers as well as members of the Special Investigations Unit, Southern Division Task Force and the Air Support Unit. An uzi magazine was also allegedly found at the site. Cannabis is decriminalized in Trinidad and Tobago but cultivation is limited to two plants and possession of 30 grams. Anything beyond those amounts can lead to fines and criminal charges. Last year, as part of the country’s overhaul of cannabis regulations, the records of more than 500 people who had previous possession charges were expunged. “Those 505 people, when their matters come up, they need to know to ask the court for a discharge, once that is the only matter they have before the court,” Justice Norton Jack said last January. “Parliament’s intent is very clear.” Trinidad and Tobago’s revised cannabis laws came into effect in Dec. 2019.“The benefits of cannabis are now incontestable, and the deep wrongs that have been done to many, especially the marginalized and poor, because of the demonization…