Colorado Governor Signs Marijuana Social Equity Bill As Lawmakers Vote To Increase Possession Limit

Colorado might have one of the longest standing adult-use marijuana markets in the U.S., but its program is still evolving—most recently with the House passage of a bill to increase the lawful possession limit and the governor signing legislation to create a social equity fund for the cannabis industry. On Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis (D) visited a marijuana dispensary in Denver to sign a measure that would establish a program within the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade that’s intended to support cannabis businesses owned by people who qualify as social equity licensees, primarily people most impacted by the drug war. It will provide those individuals with loans for “seed capital and ongoing business expenses,” as well as grants “to support innovation and job creation,” according to a bill summary. It also makes technical assistance available to marijuana business owners. The program will receive an initial infusion of $4 million from the state’s marijuana tax fund—about $1 million short of what the governor had requested in January. The legislation was created in consultation with Black Brown and Red Badged (BBRB), a coalition of minority-owned cannabis businesses. “Our war on marijuana falls disproportionately on people of color, effectively reducing access to an industry that’s fully legal and regulated in our state,” Polis said in a press conference before signing the bill. The governor said the measure is “especially important, because right now the federal Small Business Administration prevents federal resources from going to support and help companies that operate in the legal marijuana industry,” adding that the state is stepping up to “fill that role.” Last year, Polis signed a separate bill that creates a statewide definition of cannabis social equity licensees. Those businesses are now the ones that will primarily benefit from the new legislation. “Equity in cannabis…