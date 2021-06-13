Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Colorado Governor Signs Marijuana Social Equity Bill As Lawmakers Vote To Increase Possession Limit

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 10 days ago

Colorado might have one of the longest standing adult-use marijuana markets in the U.S., but its program is still evolving—most recently with the House passage of a bill to increase the lawful possession limit and the governor signing legislation to create a social equity fund for the cannabis industry. On Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis (D) visited a marijuana dispensary in Denver to sign a measure that would establish a program within the state Office of Economic Development and International Trade that’s intended to support cannabis businesses owned by people who qualify as social equity licensees, primarily people most impacted by the drug war. It will provide those individuals with loans for “seed capital and ongoing business expenses,” as well as grants “to support innovation and job creation,” according to a bill summary. It also makes technical assistance available to marijuana business owners. The program will receive an initial infusion of $4 million from the state’s marijuana tax fund—about $1 million short of what the governor had requested in January. The legislation was created in consultation with Black Brown and Red Badged (BBRB), a coalition of minority-owned cannabis businesses. “Our war on marijuana falls disproportionately on people of color, effectively reducing access to an industry that’s fully legal and regulated in our state,” Polis said in a press conference before signing the bill. The governor said the measure is “especially important, because right now the federal Small Business Administration prevents federal resources from going to support and help companies that operate in the legal marijuana industry,” adding that the state is stepping up to “fill that role.” Last year, Polis signed a separate bill that creates a statewide definition of cannabis social equity licensees. Those businesses are now the ones that will primarily benefit from the new legislation. “Equity in cannabis…

cannabisnewsworld.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Equity#Legal Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensary#Mj#House#Red Badged#Bbrb#Cannabis News World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.